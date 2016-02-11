BRIEF-Wing Tai Holdings to acquire Wing Tai Malaysia Bhd for 1.80 ringgit/share
* Co, Wing Tai Investment & Development served notice to acquire Wing Tai Malaysia for cash offer price of 1.80 RGT per share
DUBAI Feb 11 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.
The developer reported a net profit of 844 million dirhams ($229.8 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This was up from 959.3 million dirhams a year earlier.
DAMAC's 2015 full-year profit was 4.51 billion dirhams, up from 3.48 billion dirhams in 2014, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem, editing by Matt Smith)
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's month-long stock market correction has suppressed investor appetite for risk and pushed margin lending to its lowest level in three months, as players tread cautiously amid concerns about economic growth and policy tightening.