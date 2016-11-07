UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
DUBAI Nov 7 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 11.7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Monday as revenue slipped.
The developer reported a net profit of 902.0 million dirhams ($245.6 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse. This is down from 1.02 billion dirhams a year earlier.
EFG Hermes forecast the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 707.0 million dirhams.
DAMAC's third-quarter revenue was 1.75 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.02 billion dirhams a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.