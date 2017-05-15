DUBAI May 15 Dubai's DAMAC Properties
reported a 16.2 percent fall in first-quarter net
profit on Monday as sales costs rose.
The developer reported a net profit of 880.4 million dirhams
($239.7 million) for the three months to March 31, down from
1.05 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to
a statement to Dubai's bourse.
The property firm's first-quarter revenue was 1.95 billion
dirhams, up from the 1.62 billion dirhams it posted in the same
period a year earlier. The firm's cost of sales rose to 887.3
million dirhams in the quarter, from 632.0 million dirhams in
the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
