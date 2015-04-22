DUBAI, April 22 Dubai's Damac Properties
reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net
profit on Wednesday despite surging revenue because a year
earlier its bottom line benefitted from a big one-off gain from
an associate.
The privately-run developer, which listed on Dubai's bourse
in January, made a net profit of 792.9 million dirhams ($215.87
million) in the three months to March 31, Damac said in a
statement.
That compares with a profit of 1.28 billion dirhams in the
year-earlier period when it benefitted from a gain worth almost
that amount on its investment in an associate.
Quarterly revenue was 1.79 billion dirhams, up from 573,000
dirhams a year earlier.
Damac also said it will pay at least two dividends for 2015;
a 10 percent interim payout followed by a final 15 percent
payout. It plans to pay at least 25 percent in dividends in 2016
as well.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
