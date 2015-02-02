DUBAI Feb 2 Dubai-based property developer DAMAC reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday.

The developer, which originally listed global depository receipts in London before joining Dubai's main bourse in January, made a profit of $249.8 million in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations based on a company statement. This compares with a profit of $225.1 million in the year-earlier period.

DAMAC's 2014 full-year profit was $937 million, up from $641.5 million in 2013, the company said in a filing to London's bourse. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)