DUBAI Nov 10 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 45 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The developer, which listed on Dubai's bourse in January, reported a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.70 million)for the three months to Sept. 30, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse. This was up from 706.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC's third-quarter revenue was 2.02 billion dirhams, down from 2.12 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)