* Q3 net profit 1.02 bln dirhams vs 706.4 mln dirhams a yr ago

* Q3 revenue 2.02 bln dirhams vs 2.12 bln dirhams a yr ago (Adds details)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Nov 10 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 45 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday as land sales and lower costs boosted its bottom line.

The developer, which listed on Dubai's bourse in January, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse. This was up from 706.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

DAMAC's third-quarter revenue of 2.02 billion dirhams included land sales worth 491.6 million dirhams, while the prior-year's revenue of 2.12 billion dirhams was generated solely through constructed apartments.

Third-quarter cost of sales fell 11.5 percent to 771.8 million dirhams, while general expenses dropped 35 percent to 247.7 million dirhams.

In the first nine months of 2015, DAMAC booked sales of 7 billion dirhams. It did not provide a year-earlier figure, although it said the total area sold was 6.24 million square feet, up 8.5 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Anand Basu)