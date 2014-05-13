* Q1 net profit $210 mln vs $117 mln yr-ago - statement
* No plans to tap debt markets in medium-term - CFO
* Will add to land bank using internal cash
(Adds CFO call, statement detail, context)
By David French
DUBAI, May 13 Damac Real Estate said on
Tuesday that its net profit for the first quarter rose 79
percent as the developer benefited from buoyant conditions in
its Dubai home market.
Net profit for the first three months of 2014 was $210
million compared to $117 million in the corresponding period
last year, it said in a regulatory filing in London.
Booked sales more than doubled to $864 million in the first
quarter, Damac said, adding it had handed over 577 units to
customers in the first three months of the year and planned to
deliver 4,000-5,000 units by the end of 2014. This is usually
the time owners settle the full cost of their purchase.
"We're very pleased with the first quarter we've had and
we're looking at a good year," said Chief Financial Officer Adil
Taqi.
Having seen prices slump by more than 50 percent after a
2008-10 market crash, Dubai's real estate sector has rebounded
strongly, with residential prices jumping 33 percent from a year
earlier in the first quarter, according to consultants JLL.
However, the International Monetary Fund has repeatedly
warned - most recently last week - that the emirate is showing
signs that another bubble is forming.
"We continue to monitor our business risk profile and we
take what is said the market seriously and we reflect on that to
see how we can improve our operations," Taqi said.
Damac, which listed in London in December, sold a $650
million Islamic bond last month but Taqi said he did not
envisage the company tapping the market again as it had the cash
to fund its business and very little debt to repay.
Taqi said Damac would look to add to its land bank after
recent growth, but declined to specify which areas of Dubai it
was targeting.
Its net cash position at March 31 was $829 million, the
filing said.
(Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Louise Heavens)