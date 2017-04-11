BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 11 DAMAC Properties, Dubai's second-largest listed developer, has tightened price guidance on its planned benchmark dollar sukuk to 6.375 percent from an initial mid-6 percent area, according to a document issued on Tuesday from one of the banks leading the deal seen by Reuters.
Benchmark bonds are usually meant to be upwards of $500 million. Order books, including joint lead managers' interests, amounted to about $850 million, according to the document.
The property developer, a business partner of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to price and launch the Regulation S, senior unsecured Islamic bond later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.