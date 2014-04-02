DUBAI, April 2 Pricing guidance for a five-year
sukuk issue by Dubai's DAMAC Real Estate was tightened
further amid strong investor demand, with final guidance issued
in the range of midswaps plus 310-320 basis points.
The size of the issue was expanded to $650 million from the
originally planned $500 million, a document from arrangers
showed.
Books, which are to close at 1000 GMT in London on
Wednesday, now exceed $2.8 billion.
On Tuesday, DAMAC set initial price thoughts for the sukuk
at midswaps plus the mid-300s, tightened later that day to the
midswaps plus 325 bps area.
Joint lead managers are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
DAMAC is the first Dubai property developer to list equity
in London. Its sukuk will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange
and NASDAQ Dubai.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)