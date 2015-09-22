BRIEF-Shanyuan plans secured corporate bonds worth T$1 bln
* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr secured corporate bonds worth T$1 billion, with annual interest rate of 1.14 percent
DUBAI, Sept 22 Dubai's DAMAC Properties said on Tuesday that it raised $100 million through private placement of 18-month sukuk certificates.
The certificates, rated BB by Standard & Poors, were issued by its unit Damac Real Estate Development Ltd, it said in a bourse statement.
Emirates NBD was the sole lead manager for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
May 8 Social media music company Smule has raised $54 million in a financing round led by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which it will use to fuel international growth, the company said on Monday.