By Davide Barbuscia
DUBAI, April 10 DAMAC Properties, the
second-largest listed Dubai developer, has set initial price
guidance for its planned five-year dollar sukuk in the mid 6
percent area, a document from one of the banks leading the deal
showed on Monday.
DAMAC's outstanding five-year sukuk maturing in 2019 was
yielding around 4.4 percent on Monday, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The new Regulation S senior, unsecured Islamic bond will be
of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million.
The sukuk is expected to price on April 11, the document said.
The company announced at the end of March it planned to buy
back up to $250 million of its outstanding sukuk maturing in
2019, and it said earlier on Monday that it had received tenders
of about $197.7 million from sukuk holders.
DAMAC is a business partner of U.S. President Donald Trump
and has recently opened a Trump-branded golf club in Dubai.
The company has a BB credit rating with a stable outlook by
Standard & Poor's.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, and VTB
Capital are the joint bookrunners for the new debt transaction.
