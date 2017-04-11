DUBAI, April 11 DAMAC Properties, Dubai's second-largest developer, has priced at par a $500 million sukuk with a five-year tenor and a profit rate of 6.25 percent, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The Regulation S, senior unsecured Islamic bond was priced with a spread of 430.3 basis points over mid-swaps.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and VTB Capital are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Potter)