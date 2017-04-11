BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 11 DAMAC Properties, Dubai's second-largest developer, has priced at par a $500 million sukuk with a five-year tenor and a profit rate of 6.25 percent, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
The Regulation S, senior unsecured Islamic bond was priced with a spread of 430.3 basis points over mid-swaps.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and VTB Capital are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Potter)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.