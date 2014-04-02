BRIEF-Saudi's Samba Financial Group posts Q1 profit of 1.23 bln riyals
* Loans and advances 124.27 billion riyals as at March 31
April 2 Damac Real Estate Development Ltd
* Issued a us$650 million five year regulation 's' senior unsecured sukuk ( "sukuk") maturing in april 2019, at a profit rate of 4.97%.
* Sukuk will be listed on nasdaq dubai and irish stock exchange with effect from 9 april 2014.
* Proceeds of offering will be used for general corporate purposes and for acquisition of land plots to strengthen and extend company's development pipeline.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The Federal Reserve could ease the regulatory burden it puts on the boards of directors of banks, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.