April 2 Damac Real Estate Development Ltd

* Issued a us$650 million five year regulation 's' senior unsecured sukuk ( "sukuk") maturing in april 2019, at a profit rate of 4.97%.

* Sukuk will be listed on nasdaq dubai and irish stock exchange with effect from 9 april 2014.

* Proceeds of offering will be used for general corporate purposes and for acquisition of land plots to strengthen and extend company's development pipeline. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: