(Restores dropped word "Daman" in lede)
By Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, June 18 Dubai's Daman Investments
IPO-DAMI.DI, a United Arab Emirates investment management
firm, is working on plans to go public, its chairman said on
Thursday, although sluggish equity markets have caused other UAE
companies to suspend such moves.
Daman had said in mid-March that it was in the final stages
of obtaining regulatory approval and hoped to launch an initial
public offer in the next few weeks.
After reviving last year, however, the UAE's IPO market has
become inactive again this year, as a slowdown in the real
estate market and lower oil prices have weighed on stock prices
and trading activity.
"We are actively working on our IPO plans," the chairman and
founder of Daman Investments, Shehab Gargash, said in a
statement emailed to Reuters. "We confirm our intention to float
remains unchanged and we shall in due course announce a
definitive date of our offering."
Gargash said Daman was assessing a new UAE companies law
introduced in April, the summer holiday season and the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan, which began on June 18, as factors in its
decision. He did not elaborate.
Stock trading turnover in the UAE tends to slow during the
hot summer and Ramadan, when many individual investors step back
from the market.
The new companies law reduced the minimum "free float" of
shares in listings on the UAE's two main stock markets to 30
percent from 55 percent, aiming to encourage company owners to
go public. It also allowed IPO prices to be set by book-building
- or obtaining indicative bids from fund managers - rather than
through a fixed-price evaluation method.
Daman said last November that it would sell new shares
equivalent to 55 percent of the firm to the public. The
introduction of the new companies law means it could now
theoretically sell a smaller stake.
Founded in 1998, Daman is backed by investors from the UAE
and the wider Gulf region. It sold a 22.7 percent stake to
private investors via a placement of shares in June 2012, which
valued the company at 440 million dirhams ($120 million).
Emirates Investment Bank was appointed financial adviser and
lead manager for the IPO, with law firm White & Case acting as
legal adviser, the firm said in November.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Mark Heinrich)