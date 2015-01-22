BRIEF-DEAG to boost its market expansion in UK
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
Jan 22 Damartex SA :
* H1 revenue of 370.5 million euros ($423.33 million) versus 375.5 million euros last year
* Says lower activity in H1 to have negative impact on profitability level Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
May 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE April 2017 April 2016 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 70,657 70,774 -0.2 2 Ram P/U 43,321 40,264 +7.6 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 40,154 49,990