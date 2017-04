Sept 4 Damartex SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY 2013/2014 net profit of 6.7 million euros, down 48.9 pct compared to the 13.2 million euros reported in FY 2012/2013

* Reported FY 2013/2014 revenue of 682.1 million euros versus 659.7 million euros in FY 2012/2013

* To propose dividend of 0.45 euro per share to annual general meeting on Nov. 13

Source text: bit.ly/1qqkzUk

