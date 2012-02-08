* Damas owners planning to offload stake in the company
* PwC advising owners Abdullah brothers on the deal -
sources
* Nomura advising Damas, KPMG hired by Mannai - sources
* Damas shares have risen 63 pct year-to-date
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Feb 8 UAE jeweller Damas
International has appointed Japan's Nomura
to advise it on a potential offer from Qatari conglomerate
Mannai Corp, three sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
Mannai, whose operations span the oil and gas, automotive,
travel and logistics sectors, last month said it had secured
commitments from shareholders, including the key Abdullah
brothers, to buy 58.8 percent of Damas at 45 U.S. cents a share.
At that price, an offer would value Damas at around $445
million, according to Reuters data. The stock, trading at 36
cents on Wednesday, has surged since the news of deal talk on
Jan. 4, gaining 63 percent year-to-date.
Mannai has until April 30 to make an offer to all the
shareholders.
The Abdullah brothers have been sidelined from the jeweller
they helped found and which has been forced to restructure $872
million in debt. A 2010 inquiry found that the brothers owed the
jeweller $167.2 million, including $70 million worth of gold.
The sources said on Wednesday the brothers were being
advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers, while Doha-based
Mannai is being advised on financial due diligence by consultant
KPMG while Clifford Chance is handling legal issues.
The sources declined to be identified as the matter has not
been made public yet. Damas Chief Executive Anan Fakhreddin and
Mannai officials declined to comment. One Abdullah brother
referred all queries to Damas.
After Damas 2008 initial public offering, the Abdullah
brothers owned between 51 percent and 53.1 percent combined,
according to bourse data.
It was not clear if the Abdullah brothers, Tawfique, Tawhid
and Tamjid, still own that much of the company.
Mannai said in January that 37 percent of commitments came
from the Abdullah brothers and 21.8 percent from other unnamed
shareholders.
Any deal is still far from being completed, one of the
sources said.
"They have to take into account the interest of Damas'
minority shareholders. It's far from done for now and there is a
lot of uncertainty involved," the source said.
For Mannai, the deal would be its second buy in the UAE
after it snapped up a 35-percent stake in Axiom Telecom in 2011.
(Editing by Amran Abocar and Erica Billingham)