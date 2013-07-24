* Damiani wanted to swap small shareholdings for jewels
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, July 24 Italian jeweller Damiani
wanted to give jewels to shareholders in return for their stock,
but was disappointed when the market regulator said no to the
idea, chief executive Guido Damiani told Reuters on Wednesday.
Family-controlled Damiani informed the regulator last year
it wanted to invite small shareholders to swap their holdings
for jewellery bearing the brand which has been promoted by
several Hollywood actresses over the years including Isabella
Rossellini, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Sophia Loren.
But regulator Consob said this week that the company could
not buy back shares in kind using goods - in this case jewels -
the price of which it had decided itself.
"I had an idea, to give a small number of shareholders the
option to swap their shares for jewels which would be worth more
than the current market price of the shares," Damiani said.
"Our share price is a little depressed and there are
shareholders who might have lost money. It seemed a nice idea to
acknowledge them."
Shares in Damiani, known for its diamond creations, have
dropped around 74 percent since its market debut in 2007, and
were quoted on Wednesday at around 1 euro ($1.32). A one-off
piece from Damiani's artisans can be priced in millions of
euros.
But Consob said the buyback plan would break its rules that
companies must treat shareholders equally and pay for share
buy-backs with assets that have objective and transferable
value.
Damiani said his firm was in contact with the regulator and
hoped to be able to go ahead with the plan in future.
"We are always optimistic," said Damiani, whose grandfather
Enrico started designing jewels back in 1924. "You shouldn't
just say 'that's not how we do things' - you should say 'that's
not how we do things now, but maybe we could'."
The company plans to discuss a share buyback - in return for
money - at its shareholder meeting on Friday.
($1=0.7565 euros)
