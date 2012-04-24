* Blackstone added to advisor list at Dana - sources
* Deutsche Bank also retained as financial advisor - sources
By Dinesh Nair and David French
DUBAI, April 24 Dana Gas, the Gulf
Arab region's only listed natural gas firm, has hired Blackstone
Group as a financial advisor to assess options for its $1
billion Islamic bond maturing in October, two sources told
Reuters.
The Abu Dhabi-listed firm, whose shares have been battered
on fears it might struggle to honor the debt, previously
mandated Deutsche Bank as an advisor on the debt
restructuring.
Deutsche will continue as an advisor to Dana along with
Blackstone, the sources said speaking on condition of anonymity.
Both Dana Gas and Blackstone declined to comment.
Dana, which has operations in the UAE, Egypt and Kurdistan
and owns a 3-percent stake in Hungarian group MOL,
made a quarterly profit of 147 million dirhams ($40 million),
according to Reuters calculations. It had profit of 59 million
dirhams in the year-ago period.
Dana has faced payment delays for gas delivered to Egypt,
due to political unrest.
Last year, Dana proposed listing some of its assets on the
London Stock Exchange and sources close to the matter said the
company was still looking to do so this year, although they
would not proceed if market conditions were unfavorable.
Dana Gas shares closed up 2.2 percent on the Abu Dhabi
bourse. They have lost about 35 percent of their value in the
past year.