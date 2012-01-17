DUBAI Jan 17 Dana Gas has hired Deutsche Bank as its financial advisor to explore options for meeting its $1 billion convertible sukuk maturity in October, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The UAE energy firm had earlier announced it had mandated an international firm to help it address the debt obligation.

Market uncertainty over the fate of the maturity has battered both the company's share price and the Islamic bond, although both recovered some ground lost in recent days after Tuesday's statement. (Reporting by David French and Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)