* Q4 net profit 147 mln dirhams - Reuters calculation
* Full-year net profit 506 mln dirhams - statement
* Revenues up on higher production, oil prices
* No details on sukuk repayment
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dana Gas, which
faces a $1 billion sukuk maturity in October, reported sharply
higher fourth-quarter and yearly profits on Monday, buoyed by an
increase in production and higher oil prices.
Abu Dhabi-listed Dana, which has operations in the UAE,
Egypt and Kurdistan, made quarterly profit of 147 million
dirhams ($40 million), according to Reuters calculations. It had
profit of 59 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
A Global Investment House analyst had forecast quarterly
profit of 151 million dirhams, in a Reuters poll.
Dana reported full-year net profit of 506 million dirhams,
up from 158 million dirhams in 2010. Reuters calculated
quarterly profit from previous financial statements. Nine-month
profit to Sept. 30 was 359 million dirhams.
The Gulf's only listed natural gas firm has faced payment
delays for gas delivered to Egypt, due to political unrest.
"The consequences of the so-called "Arab Spring" are
presenting the oil and gas industry with considerable challenges
in the short term, and Dana Gas is not immune to these," Dana
Gas Chairman Hamid Jafar said in a statement.
Dana, which hired Deutsche Bank to advise it on
the October convertible Islamic bond according to sources, made
no reference to how it will repay the outstanding $920 million
on the sukuk.
Dana's share have been battered by fears it might struggle
to honour the debt. Earlier this month, it said it would meet
its debt obligations.
Dana shares, down nearly 18 percent in 2012, were up 2.7
percent in early trade on Monday.
Gross revenues for the year jumped to 2.53 billion from 1.78
billion in the previous year, according to Dana's statement.
($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams)
