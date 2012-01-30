* Q4 net profit 147 mln dirhams - Reuters calculation
* Full-year net profit 506 mln dirhams - statement
* Revenues up on higher production, oil prices
* No details on sukuk repayment
(Adds analyst forecast, comment)
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dana Gas, which
faces a $1 billion sukuk maturity in October, posted sharply
higher fourth-quarter and yearly profits on Monday, buoyed by an
increase in production and higher oil prices.
Abu Dhabi-listed Dana, which has operations in the UAE,
Egypt and Kurdistan, made quarterly profit of 147 million
dirhams ($40 million), according to Reuters calculations. It had
profit of 59 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
A Global Investment House analyst had forecast quarterly
profit of 151 million dirhams, in a Reuters poll.
HSBC estimated quarterly profit at 146.9 million dirhams in an
analyst note dated Jan. 30.
Dana reported full-year net profit of 506 million dirhams,
up from 158 million dirhams in 2010. Reuters calculated
quarterly profit from previous financial statements. Nine-month
profit to Sept. 30 was 359 million dirhams.
Dana, which hired Deutsche Bank to advise it on
the October Islamic bond, made no reference to how it will repay
the outstanding $920 million on the sukuk in the statement.
Dana's share have been battered by fears it might struggle
to honour the debt. Earlier this month, it said it would meet
its debt obligations.
"Dana's share price has been under pressure as management
has yet to announce a strategy to address a challenging
liquidity position ahead of the October 2012 sukuk maturity,"
the HSBC note said.
"We believe a default is unlikely, as sukuk holders are more
likely to agree to a restructuring that can enable Dana to
monetise its assets rather than see a complex liquidation with
recovery potentially below 40 cents on the dollar."
The Gulf's only listed natural gas firm has faced payment
delays for gas delivered to Egypt, due to political unrest.
"The consequences of the so-called "Arab Spring" are
presenting the oil and gas industry with considerable challenges
in the short term, and Dana Gas is not immune to these," Dana
Gas Chairman Hamid Jafar said in a statement.
Dana shares, down nearly 18 percent in 2012, were up 2.7
percent at 0745 GMT.
Gross revenues for the year jumped to 2.53 billion from 1.78
billion in the previous year, according to Dana's statement.
($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)