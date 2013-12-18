* Dana Gas-led consortium makes contingency plan to recover
receivables allegedly due
* Arbitration process against Kurdistan government currently
underway in London court
* KRG oil exports to Turkey could be seized to enforce claim
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Dec 18 (IFR) - A consortium led by Emirati firm Dana
Gas is prepared to get a Turkish court to seize assets
belonging to the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq and
enforce an arbitration claim, according to a source with
knowledge of the company's plans.
Dana Gas and its consortium partners recently brought an
arbitration claim against the KRG in London to clarify the
amount of money they believe they are owed for work already
carried out on Kurdistan gas fields and on their rights to
develop and market gas fields further.
As the KRG recently signed a multi-billion dollar agreement
to export oil to Turkey, Dana and its partners told creditors
recently that they will keep open the option of enforcing a
claim in a Turkish court to seize oil products from Kurdistan
until its receivables are met, the source said.
That eventuality may arise if the arbitration claim is
awarded in favour of the consortium but the KRG refuses to abide
by the decision.
"Turkey is a signatory to the New York
Convention," the source said, referring to the convention that
applies to the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral
awards.
"So in theory if KRG refuses to play ball, Dana could get
Turkey to seize any imports from Kurdistan until the terms of
the arbitration are met," he said.
PRECEDENT
There is precedent for this sort of action: most recently in
2012, hedge fund Elliott Capital Management seized an Argentine
naval ship when it was docked in Ghana over the Latin American
country's refusal to pay back a 2001 bond despite a court order.
"Yes it can be done: I have worked on similar cases and it's
quite amazing how quickly the issue is resolved once that action
is taken," said Rob Horne, a partner at law firm Trowers &
Hamlins.
Horne cautioned, however, that it may be tricky for Dana Gas
and its partners to identify which assets belong to the KRG, as
oil imports from the KRG into Turkey would typically be held by
a joint venture company owned by Turkey and the KRG, which could
complicate matters.
"In that case you would have to start a satellite litigation
secondary to the main one to establish that the KRG owns this
joint venture," he said.
The company is nonetheless confident that it can enforce the
claim in Turkey if the dispute is not resolved in the
arbitration process, the source said.
A Dana Gas spokesperson refused to comment on the
possibility of enforcing payments in Turkey.
"The arbitration is aimed at confirming our contractual
agreement with the Kurdistan Regional government of Iraq and
protecting our shareholders' rights and allowing us to further
develop resource opportunities that lie in our two fields in
Kurdistan. We want to protect the risk capital we have put to
work and we plan to put to work in the region," said Robinder
Singh, investor relations director at Dana Gas.
"Our commitment to the region is firm. We are continuing to
produce and supply natural gas, condensate and LPG into the
local markets in Kurdistan thereby providing a much-needed
energy source that supports the economic development of the
region. So we are ensuring that our shareholder interest in the
fields is fully protected," he added.
DISPUTE
The Dana Gas-led consortium, called Pearl Petroleum, first
signed a contract with the KRG in 2007 to develop the Khor Mor
and Chemchemal fields. The consortium has since been producing
gas for the KRG's power plants.
However, payments from the regional government were delayed
on occasion and eventually stopped altogether, the source said.
The consortium attempted to resolve the issue through formal
mediation earlier this year, but the KRG declined to engage in
this process, Dana Gas said in a statement on October 22.
The KRG responded by stating later the same day that there
are no outstanding receivables owed by the KRG to Dana or Dana's
affiliates.
"It is Dana and its affiliates that owe the KRG significant
sums," the KRG's foreign ministry said in a statement on October
22, and added that Pearl Petroleum is "not recognised by the
KRG".
Pearl Petroleum did not respond to requests for comment. The
KRG's ministry of natural resources declined to comment.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Matthew Davies)