DUBAI, June 24 One person died and four were
injured in an explosion at the Khor Mor liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) plant in the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Friday, plant
operator Dana Gas said on Sunday.
Dana Gas, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, blamed
two LPG trucks belonging to a local LPG trader for the fire and
accompanying explosion that killed a truck driver and caused
extensive damage to the loading facility. It did not specify the
damage.
"As a precautionary measure, the plant has been temporarily
shut down while a full investigation is conducted and repairs
are carried out," Dana Gas said in a statement.
"A partial production restarted yesterday Saturday from the
Early Production Facility producing and supplying gas to the
power stations."
Dana Gas has been active in Kurdistan since April 2007 and
the LPG production facility at Khor Mor was opened in early
2011.
