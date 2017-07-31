Dana Gas to pursue "litigation-driven outcomes" for sukuk restructuring

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas will pursue "litigation-driven outcomes" with regards to the restructuring of its outstanding $700 million sukuk, or Islamic bond, and cancelled its offer to exchange the sukuk with new notes, it said on Monday.

The energy producer had previously offered to replace its current sukuk, which it deems unlawful and unenforceable under United Arab Emirates law, with new notes which - the company said - would also reflect its improved financial position.

But as the attempts to pursue this offer and to reach a consensual agreement on the sukuk restructuring were rejected by its creditors, Dana Gas met with the ad hoc committee of sukuk holders on July 27 to communicate that the previous offer to exchange the notes is now off the table, it said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)