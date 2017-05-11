DUBAI May 11 United Arab Emirates’energy
producer Dana Gas has started refinancing discussions
with the holders of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October
this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The company, which has faced a cash shortage after failing
to receive payments from investments in Egypt and Kurdistan, had
recently announced a plan to begin talks on the restructuring of
the sukuk which was issued in May 2013.
The lack of collections had raised concerns over the
company’s ability to repay the dollar sukuk over the past few
months, which put downward pressure on the price of the
company’s outstanding Islamic debt.
Dana Gas’ chief executive Patrick Allman-Ward did not
respond to questions related to the state of the restructuring
talks during a media call on Thursday.
The energy producer in April repaid an outstanding $60
million loan for its Zora gas field project in the UAE to avoid
a covenant breach on the facility, the CEO told reporters after
the company published its first-quarter results.
The company reported net profit of $11 million in the three
months ending March 31 versus $6 million during the same period
a year earlier. Profits rose by $4 million quarter on quarter,
partly in response to increased production, principally in
Egypt, and higher realised prices, it said.
Dana is owed receivables of about $1 billion from Egypt and
the Kurdistan Regional Government. Its cash balance as of the
end of March was $298 million, slightly below $302 million as of
the end of last year.
In an effort to focus on short- and medium-term cash
preservation, the company reduced its operational and capital
spending in the first quarter. In Egypt, it only worked on
projects that were already in progress and those related to
maintaining plant asset integrity and safe operations.
