DUBAI May 17 A committee of the holders of some
$700 million in Islamic bonds issued by Dana Gas has
appointed New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis and
U.S. legal firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges to negotiate
restructuring of the notes, sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
With a cash balance of around $300 million at end-March and
the sukuk due to mature in October this year, the Abu
Dhabi-listed energy producer said earlier this month that it
intended to hold discussions with its creditors.
Dana and Moelis declined to comment on Wednesday. Dana has
not yet appointed an adviser for the restructuring, said a
source close to the company.
Dana's sukuk, issued in 2013, comprise convertible paper
with a 7 percent profit rate and non-convertible
sukuk with a 9 percent profit rate..
The 7 percent paper has stabilised at a cash price of 86
cents on the dollar since mid-March and has become illiquid
since then. The 9 percent sukuk, with a cash price of about 85
cents, was yielding 51 percent on Wednesday.
Dana has faced a cash shortage caused by a lack of payments
from its assets in Egypt and Iraq's Kurdistan, due to political
and economic instability as well as a legal dispute in
Kurdistan. The company says it is owed receivables of roughly $1
billion by Egypt and the Kurdistan Regional Government.
