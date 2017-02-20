Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
DUBAI Feb 20 United Arab Emirates-based Dana Gas on Monday revised down its unaudited preliminary results for 2016 to a net loss of $88 million from the net profit of $33 million which it had previously reported.
Dana cited the result of a ruling by London's Court of International Arbitration earlier this month in its dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Last week, Dana said the court ordered the KRG to pay $121 million to a consortium including it for condensate and liquefied petroleum gas.
On Monday, however, Dana said the tribunal had also found that Pearl Petroleum Co, in which Dana Gas has a 35 percent stake, was entitled to interest on overdue receivables from the KRG at the London interbank offered rate plus 2 percent. Previously, Dana had calculated its own share of overdue receivables under different assumptions.
The change reduced the unrealised interest recorded on Dana's books, causing a one-time adjustment of $121 million, although the adjustment is a book entry which does not have any impact on the company's actual cash flow for 2016 or cash balance, the company said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.