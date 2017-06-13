DUBAI, June 13 Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas
said on Tuesday that it would propose a restructuring of its
$700 million of outstanding Islamic bonds in a call with a
committee of holders of the sukuk later in the day.
"Due to the evolution and continual development of Islamic
financial instruments and their interpretation, the company has
recently received legal advice that the sukuk in its present
form is not sharia-compliant and is therefore unlawful under
United Arab Emirates law," it said.
"As a result, a restructuring of the current sukuk is
necessary to ensure that it conforms to the relevant laws for
the benefit of all stakeholders."
Dana said it would propose exchanging the existing sukuk
with new sharia-compliant instruments with four-year tenors. The
new instruments would offer the right to profit distributions at
less than half the rate of the current instruments, and would
not feature any conversion into equity.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)