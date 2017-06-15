(Repeats with no changes to text)
June 14 A decision by Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas
to declare $700 million of its sukuk invalid has sent
shivers through the Islamic finance industry, raising concern
about the safety of sharia-compliant debt instruments in
general.
Dana said on Tuesday it had received legal advice that its
sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which mature in October, were not
compliant with the Islamic sharia code and had become "unlawful"
in the United Arab Emirates.
The firm said it would halt payments and proposed that
creditors exchange the sukuk for new Islamic instruments
offering profit distributions less than half those of the
existing sukuk.
Worryingly for the Islamic finance industry, Dana said its
sukuk were unlawful "due to the evolution and continual
development of Islamic financial instruments and their
interpretation".
This has raised the prospect that other firms with Islamic
debt could justify not honouring obligations by claiming
sharia-based financial standards had changed since the debt was
issued.
It risks hurting a growing market. Issuance of longer-dated
sukuk across core markets reached $40 billion in 2016, up from
about $32 billion in 2015, Standard & Poor's said.
In a conventional bond, the issuer pays bondholders interest
and principal. Since interest is banned as "usury" in Islamic
finance, sukuk holders are usually paid with returns from assets
linked to the sukuk - in this case, Dana's gas assets.
Dana has struggled to obtain payments from its production
assets in Egypt and Iraq's Kurdistan. With a cash balance of
just $298 million in March, it had been expected to have
difficulty redeeming its sukuk in October.
Nick Firoozye, a managing director at Nomura International
in London, said Dana's case appeared to be the first time that a
company under financial pressure had used uncertainty over
sharia compliance in this way.
"The possibility that companies could by whim choose to
restructure un-compliant sukuk whenever there is some credit
deterioration, based on their own newly strict interpretations,
sets a terrible precedent," he said.
Mohammed Khnifer, a senior associate at Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank, said: "This specific sharia compliance risk is
unprecedented. This incident has startled our Islamic finance
industry."
Some holders of the Dana sukuk contacted by Reuters said
they hoped a committee of creditors would resist Dana's action,
on the grounds that the sukuk were declared valid when issued
four years ago.
One person with knowledge of the case said the mudaraba
structure which Dana used for its sukuk, while once common, had
been superseded in the industry by other structures such as
ijara, an Islamic form of leasing. Mudaraba is a type of
investment management partnership.
"Dana is keen to engage constructively with sukuk holders to
reach a consensual agreement," the person said.
SHIFTING INTERPRETATIONS
One characteristic of Islamic finance is that there is a
wide range of opinions about what is sharia-compliant among the
scholars who design instruments and advise investors what is
permissible to buy.
For example, an instrument commonly accepted in Malaysia
might be viewed with suspicion by Gulf Arab issuers and
investors. And views can change over time: a common practice
called commodity murabaha has been increasingly criticised by
scholars in the last few years.
Prices of other corporate sukuk in the Gulf did not appear
to react to Dana's announcement. But Firoozye, a specialist in
structured and fixed income products, said several sukuk might
eventually trade based on the possibility that their
sharia-compliance could be questioned.
"Sharia risk leading to an excuse for write-downs means
sharia risk is now truly toxic," he said.
Investors could demand higher yields from corporate sukuk to
compensate for the risk, and structuring sukuk to limit risk may
become more time-consuming and expensive. Khnifer said investors
might seek peace of mind by obtaining multiple fatwas, or
religious rulings, from several banks endorsing a single sukuk.
Dana has applied to a UAE court to have its sukuk declared
invalid. Resolving the case could take many months. The firm
said the first UAE court hearing would be on Dec. 25 and in the
meantime it had obtained an injunction blocking claims on it.
A source with direct knowledge of its position said Dana
would argue its existing sukuk were invalid since the repurchase
price was fixed in advance, while coupon payments were decided
with an interest-based calculation and paid regardless of the
firm's performance.
If those arguments where applied elsewhere, almost all other
publicly issued sukuk would be deemed non-compliant, said Khalid
Howladar, managing director of Dubai-based Acreditus Advisors.
He saw some similarities to a legal dispute in 2009 between
Kuwait's The Investment Dar (TID) and Lebanon's Blom Bank.
TID argued in an English court that an Islamic financial
contract into which it had entered was void because it was not
sharia-compliant in the first place. The court set aside that
argument and viewed the transaction on its contractual terms.
That case may be relevant for Dana because Dana's sukuk are
governed by English law, while the gas production assets behind
the sukuk fall under UAE law, according to its prospectus.
"It remains to be seen whether applying sharia
non-compliance as a legitimate restructuring driver is
successful in this case," said Howladar. "In TID's case it was
not, and the industry was spared an unpleasant trial."
