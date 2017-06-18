DUBAI, June 18 Dana Gas said on Sunday
it had obtained an injunction from the English High Court of
Justice in London restraining holders of its $700 million of
sukuk from taking any hostile action against the company in
relation to the Islamic bonds.
Last week, the company obtained similar injunctions from the
Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance in the United Arab
Emirates and from the Commercial Division of the High Court of
Justice in the British Virgin Islands.
The Abu Dhabi-listed energy company announced last week that
its outstanding sukuk were not sharia-compliant and were
therefore unlawful and unenforceable in the UAE.
The company said it would therefore halt coupon payments on
the sukuk, and proposed to its creditors exchanging the sukuk
for new Islamic bonds with lower profit distributions.
A committee of sukuk holders said last week that the
company’s decision to halt payments was a “repudiation” of the
English law under which the instruments were issued.
