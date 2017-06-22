* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia
non-compliant
* But scholars say certified instruments can't be
reinterpreted
* Problematic aspects don't invalidate entire document
* Nothing intrinsically wrong with mudaraba format
* Dana case may cause stronger implementation of AAOIFI
standards
By Bernardo Vizcaino
June 22 Some of the top scholars in Islamic
finance say it is difficult to declare an Islamic contract
invalid because it no longer meets sharia standards, as the
United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas is trying to do with
$700 million of sukuk.
Scholars decline to comment specifically on the case, which
Dana has filed at a court in the emirate of Sharjah. The company
argues it should no longer make payments on the sukuk because
the interpretation of Islamic finance standards has changed
since they were issued in 2013, making them "unlawful".
But many scholars say Islamic instruments are not subject to
reinterpretation if they were originally certified by a
competent authority.
"The matter of compliance is determined at the time of
issue," Sheikh Yusuf Talal DeLorenzo, author of a 1996 textbook
on Islamic banking that is an industry reference, told Reuters.
"Once that bridge is crossed, the matter is closed."
Sharia compliance is embedded in a document and cannot be
voided even if some parts of a deal turn out to be faulty, said
Mohamad Akram Laldin, executive director of the Malaysia-based
International Sharia Research Academy for Islamic Finance.
Such arguments may help to determine the result of a dispute
that has stunned the Islamic finance industry and made some
investors question whether sukuk are safe investments.
Dana said last week that since its sukuk were no longer
valid, it would not redeem them upon maturity in October. It
wants an agreement with creditors to exchange them for new,
four-year Islamic instruments offering much lower profit.
Unlike other legal systems, sharia has not been codified. It
relies on interpretation through a process known as ijtihad, or
legal reasoning.
That means different views often exist, and over time the
consensus among the scholars who certify financial instruments
as sharia-compliant can change.
For many investors, Dana's case is alarming because it
raises the prospect that other companies with Islamic debt could
justify not honouring their obligations by claiming sharia
standards had changed since the debt was issued.
MUDARABA
Dana's existing sukuk were originally certified as
sharia-compliant by Dar Al Sharia, a unit of Dubai Islamic Bank
. The Dubai-based advisory firm did not respond to
repeated requests for comment.
The sukuk use the mudaraba format, a common structure which
resembles an investment management partnership. One party
provides funds while the other supplies expertise and management
services.
A source with direct knowledge of Dana's position said the
company would argue its sukuk were invalid because the
repurchase price was fixed in advance, while coupon payments
were decided with an interest-based calculation and paid
regardless of the firm's performance.
Several scholars said there was no intrinsic problem in the
mudaraba format, however.
"With specific reference to mudaraba, there is no sharia
authority in the world who would opine that it is a somehow
faulty or suspect method of contracting and conducting
business," DeLorenzo said.
A fixed repurchase price and coupon payments are common
across the industry, said Laldin, who is also deputy chairman of
the sharia advisory council of Malaysia's central bank.
"There is nothing unusual about the structure. I am not
aware of any new ruling about mudaraba that comes from scholars
or industry bodies."
Mudaraba is covered by a UAE law dating to 1985, which all
the parties would have known when the sukuk was issued, Laldin
said.
A by-product of the Dana case may be wider implementation
around the world of standards issued by the Manama-based
Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial
Institutions (AAOIFI).
AAOIFI's standards are followed wholly or in part by
regulators across the globe, although only a handful of
countries, including Bahrain and Sudan, make them mandatory.
AAOIFI declined to comment on the Dana case. But the dispute
illustrates the need for harmonisation of industry practices,
AAOIFI secretary-general Hamed Hassan Merah told Reuters.
"A lot of regulators are now contemplating whether to
implement AAOIFI standards on a mandatory basis. This would
eliminate many issues across the industry, especially in cross-
border transactions and syndications."
AAOIFI is working on an overhaul of its sharia standard for
sukuk, which was issued 15 years ago. A draft is expected this
year and a final version in early 2018, Merah said.
