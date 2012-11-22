DUBAI Nov 22 Dana Gas has agreed with the
governments of Sharjah and Ajman to develop a gas field off the
two emirates' coasts with production expected to start in the
first half of 2014, the company said on Thursday.
Dana is in the midst of restructuring a $920-million Islamic
bond, or sukuk, after it failed to meet the payment upon
maturity last month.
The gas produced will be used mainly for power generation in
the two northern emirates, part of the seven-member United Arab
Emirates federation, that have suffered from summer power
shortages in recent years.
"Dana Gas is proud to play the positive role in developing
the gas field, marking the first exploration and production
project for the company in the UAE," Dana Gas Executive Director
Rashid Al-Jarwan said in a stock exchange statement.
The agreements cover the development and joint operation of
the gas field, installation of an offshore platform to process
gas, a 25 km subsea pipeline, and gas sales deals.
Dana has been focused on expanding in Egypt and Iraq. But
payment delays for gas it supplies to Egypt and the Kurdistan
region of Iraq were major contributors to debt problems which
saw it become the first UAE firm to fail to repay a bond upon
maturity.
The natural gas producer, headquartered in Sharjah, said on
Nov. 7 it had reached an agreement in principle with creditors
on restructuring the sukuk, and would pay holders
a mix of cash and two new bonds. The new bonds would be a sukuk
and a convertible sukuk.
Detailed terms of the restructuring and the proposed new
sukuk are yet to be made public.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Amran Abocar)