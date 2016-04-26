ABU DHABI, April 26 The United Arab Emirates'
Dana Gas has not been able to reach an acceptable deal
with Iran on natural gas imports into the UAE, and an
arbitration process will continue, chief executive Patrick
Allman-Ward said on Tuesday.
However, Dana is still open to further discussions with
Iran, which also wants to see the dispute resolved, Allman-Ward
told reporters.
National Iranian Oil Co and Dana's affiliate Crescent
Petroleum signed a 25-year contract in 2001 for Iran to deliver
gas to the UAE, with the price linked to oil. But deliveries
were suspended as oil prices rose and some officials and
politicians in Iran called for a revision to the gas pricing
formula.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)