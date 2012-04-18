April 18 Auto parts supplier Dana Holdings Corp plans to close its 150-worker plant in Rochester Hills, Michigan, and shift the production to two other factories, the company said on Wednesday.

The work done at the suburban Detroit plant will be shifted to Dana plants in St. Clair, Michigan, and Paris, Tennessee, next year, Dana spokesman Chuck Hartlage said in a statement.

Dana said workers at Rochester Hills can transfer to the nearby St. Clair plant or the one in Tennessee.

It will be "business as usual" until the shifting of work is completed by the end of 2013, Dana said.

"After much consideration, the company determined that consolidation of these facilities was necessary to the long-term success of our U.S. engine cooling business," Dana said.

Equipment from the Rochester Hills plant will start to be moved later this year and the plant will shut by the end of 2013, the company said.

Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and transmissions, showed a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter 2011 revenue, to $1.91 billion.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, Dana employs about 24,500 people in 26 countries.

The plan to close the Rochester Hills plant was reported by the Detroit Free Press earlier on Wednesday.