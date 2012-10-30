DUBAI Oct 30 UAE's Dana Gas saw
prices for its $1 billion Islamic bond slump on Tuesday after
sources told Reuters that the natural gas firm will fail to
repay the sukuk when it matures on Wednesday.
The paper, which has $920 million outstanding, dropped 10
cents on the dollar to 68 cents from 78 cents prior to the news,
according to data provided by Nomura Holdings.
Dana Gas is set to become the first UAE company to fail
payment of an Islamic bond on maturity, three sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Dana Gas declined
comment on the story.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)