DUBAI, April 26 Dana Gas, which has
retained advisors to assess options for $1 billion in debt
maturing this year, said on Thursday its chief executive will
retire in September after three years at the helm.
Ahmed Al-Arbeed will remain on the board of directors, the
Gulf Arab region's only listed natural gas firm said in a
statement issued after its shareholder meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Dana, which has operations in the UAE, Egypt and Kurdistan
and owns a 3-percent stake in Hungarian group MOL,
said a committee has been appointed to oversee the search for a
replacement for Arbeed.
The Abu Dhabi-listed firm's shares have been battered
recently over fears it might struggle to honor the debt.
However, the company said in January that it would meet its debt
obligations. The stock is down about 35 percent this year.
The company hired Blackstone Group as a financial
advisor to assess options for its $1 billion Islamic bond
maturing in October, two sources told Reuters
this week, alongside Deutsche Bank.
Dana, made a quarterly profit of 147 million dirhams ($40
million), according to Reuters calculations. It had profit of 59
million dirhams in the year-ago period.
