DUBAI Nov 29 The government of Iraq's Kurdistan
region said it would continue to pursue huge financial claims
against a consortium including Dana Gas, after the United Arab
Emirates company announced it had won an arbitration award in
their long-running dispute.
Dana said in a statement on Sunday that a tribunal
of the London Court of International Arbitration had ordered the
Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to pay the consortium $1.98
billion within 28 days.
But later in the day, the KRG said Dana's statement was
misleading and incomplete.
"This is a partial award that does not finally determine all
issues in the arbitration, and leaves many issues unresolved,"
the KRG said, adding that it would continue pursuing claims
against Dana and affiliates "in all appropriate fora".
The KRG added in its statement that it still had
counter-claims worth over $3 billion against Dana, and that the
tribunal would hear these claims in the next phase of
arbitration.
In 2007, Kurdistan awarded Dana and the UAE's Crescent
Petroleum a 25-year deal to develop the Khor Mor and Chemchamal
gas fields. Austria's OMV and Hungary's MOL
subsequently each took 10 percent of the venture.
But the project became entangled in a dispute over legal
rights to the fields and allegations that the consortium had
been underpaid for condensate and liquefied petroleum gas
products supplied from Khor Mor.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)