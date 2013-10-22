DUBAI Oct 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas
, leading a consortium of energy investors, has filed
an arbitration case in London against the Iraqi Kurdistan
government, the company said on Tuesday.
The arbitration proceedings are to clarify the amount of
money they are owed for work already carried out in the area and
on their rights to develop and market gas fields, Dana said in a
bourse filing.
The case was filed at the London Court of International
Arbitration under the terms of Dana's 2007 agreement with
Kurdistan, the company said. There was no immediate comment from
the Kurdistan government.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Maha El Dahan, Editing by
Andrew Torchia)