DUBAI, March 24 Dana Gas, the Abu
Dhabi-listed energy firm, postponed the shareholder vote for
restructuring of the $920 million sukuk to April 23 after a
meeting on Sunday failed to meet the required quorum.
This is the second time the meeting has been rescheduled after
a majority was not reached at a shareholder meet on March 21.
Dana announced the new date in a filing on the Abu Dhabi
bourse.
Dana became the first company in the United Arab Emirates to
miss repayment of a maturing bond on October 31 but agreed new
terms with a creditor committee representing bondholders, which
included investment firms Ashmore Group and BlackRock
, a week later.
Under the plan, the Sharjah-based company will repay $70
million in cash, with the remaining $850 million split equally
between two new five-year sukuk - an ordinary Islamic bond and a
convertible sukuk - which pay an average coupon of 8 percent.