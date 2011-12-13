* Says expects deal to close in Q1 2012
* Deal to add to earnings immediately
* Says to fund deal with cash on hand
Dec 13 L-3 Communications said it
would buy Danaher Corp's defense unit for $210 million
in cash, to expand its surveillance and image sensing product
offerings, a key growth area for the defense contractor.
The unit, Kollmorgen Electro-Optical (KEO), makes periscopes
for submarines, optical communication systems, ship fire control
systems, and visual landing aids. It has facilities in Italy, in
addition to the ones in the U.S., and employs 550 people.
With the Obama administration planning to cut troops in
Afghanistan by a third by 2012, and exit from Iraq by the end of
this year, the U.S. is expected to rely more on intelligence
gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance technology for
military operations.
KEO is expected to generate sales of about $160-$170 and
million in 2012. The company will become part Of L-3's
Electronic Systems segment - which offers products that use
electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) and electronic warfare sensors.
Last year, L-3's Chief Executive Michael Strianese said he
expected continued demand for unmanned planes and intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to drive sales of
products with sophisticated electro-optical infrared (EO/IR)
sensors.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2012 and add to earnings immediately after close, L-3 said in a
statement.
Shares of L-3 were up 2 percent at $66.51 on Monday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange, while Danaher's stock was up 1
percent at $46.19.