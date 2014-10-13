Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 NetScout Systems Inc said it would buy Danaher Corp's communications business in a stock deal valued at about $2.6 billion, to expand its IT management and cybersecurity businesses.
Danaher shareholders will get about 62.5 million NetScout shares, the companies said in a joint statement.
NetScout shares closed at $41.91 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.