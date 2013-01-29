* Expects first-quarter earnings $0.72-$0.77/share vs est
$0.78
* Fourth-quarter earnings $0.89/share vs $0.79 last year
* Revenue rises 6 pct to $4.98 bln
Jan 29 Industrial and healthcare conglomerate
Danaher Corp's quarterly profit rose 12 percent, but the
company forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts'
estimates.
Danaher said it expects to earn between 72 and 77 cents per
share in the current quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting 78 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Danaher, which supplies equipment and software to hospitals
and medical labs, has been hurt by falling demand in a slow U.S.
economy.
While sales in emerging markets, including China, have held
up, the company has faced pressure from dipping sales in the
United States.
For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing
operations rose to $630.4 million, or 89 cents per share, from
$563.5 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Fourth quarter results include a benefit of 2 cents per
share from a currency swap agreement, Danaher said.
Excluding one-time items, analysts on average expected
earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $4.98 billion.
Danaher spent about $120 million on restructuring in 2012 as
it looks to cut costs. Selling and general costs rose 9 percent
in the fourth quarter to $1.41 billion.
Danaher also said it expects 2013 earnings of between $3.32
and $3.47 per share excluding items. It had earlier forecast
earnings of $3.40 to $3.55 per share, including one-time items.
Danaher's shares have gained about 17 percent in the last
year. They closed at $60.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.