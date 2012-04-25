* Q1 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.41
April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp
posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts'
expectations as demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles
boosted sales, and the company declared a second-quarter
dividend, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.
Commercial vehicle companies such as Navistar International
Corp and Paccar Inc - some of Dana's largest
customers - have seen a rebound in U.S. truck demand, after a
financial meltdown prior to 2011 severely hurt production.
The increase in first-quarter sales was driven primarily by
a rise in vehicle production, the company said in a statement.
Sales in its commercial vehicle segment - which makes axles,
driveshafts and tire management systems - jumped 16 percent to
$551 million, while revenue from the off-highway vehicle segment
rose 12 percent.
Dana posted a net income available to common stockholders of
$62 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $38
million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Dana earned 44 cents per share, higher than
the 41 cents analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
January-March revenue rose 10 percent to $1.98 billion,
slightly above analysts' estimates of $1.93 billion.
Dana said it will pay a dividend of 5 cents per share,
payable on June 1 to common stockholders as of May 11.
The Maumee, Ohio-based company's shares were trading up 8
percent to $15.07 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.