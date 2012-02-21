* Q4 EPS $0.33 vs loss/shr $0.14

* Q4 rev up 22 pct to $1.91 bln

* Says CFO Yost to resign in March

* Hires former Visteon CFO

* Keeps 2012 EPS, rev outlook

Feb 21 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp posted a quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses, and said its Chief Financial Officer James Yost will step down in March.

Strong demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles boosted Dana's fourth-quarter revenue, and the company maintained its outlook for fiscal 2012.

Commercial vehicle companies like Navistar International Corp and Paccar Inc - some of Dana's largest customers - are enjoying a rebound in U.S. truck demand after a financial meltdown prior to 2011 severely hurt production.

Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and transmissions, said sales from its commercial vehicle segment rose by more than a half while off-highway vehicle segment sales increased by 23 percent.

Dana also made significant gains from its off-highway vehicle segment as strong commodity prices helped its top customers farm machinery makers Deere & Co and AGCO Corp.

Maumee, Ohio-based Dana, which also counts Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor among its largest customers, expects earnings of $1.95 to $2.05 per share, and sales growth of at least 5 percent in 2012.

Separately, Dana said William Quigley, former CFO of rival Visteon Corp will replace outgoing CFO Yost.

Quigley had quit Visteon in October 2011, a month before the former parts affiliate of Ford Motor Co sold a majority of its interiors business. The company was under pressure from investors and directors to break up.

Shares of the company, which gained 31 percent of their value in the last three months, were down 1 percent at $16.28 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.