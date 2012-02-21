* Q4 EPS $0.33 vs loss/shr $0.14
* Q4 rev up 22 pct to $1.91 bln
* Says CFO Yost to resign in March
* Hires former Visteon CFO
* Keeps 2012 EPS, rev outlook
Feb 21 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding
Corp posted a quarterly profit, helped by lower
expenses, and said its Chief Financial Officer James Yost will
step down in March.
Strong demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles
boosted Dana's fourth-quarter revenue, and the company
maintained its outlook for fiscal 2012.
Commercial vehicle companies like Navistar
International Corp and Paccar Inc - some of
Dana's largest customers - are enjoying a rebound in U.S. truck
demand after a financial meltdown prior to 2011 severely hurt
production.
Dana, a supplier of axles, drive shafts and
transmissions, said sales from its commercial vehicle segment
rose by more than a half while off-highway vehicle segment sales
increased by 23 percent.
Dana also made significant gains from its
off-highway vehicle segment as strong commodity prices helped
its top customers farm machinery makers Deere & Co and
AGCO Corp.
Maumee, Ohio-based Dana, which also counts Ford Motor Co
and Hyundai Motor among its largest customers,
expects earnings of $1.95 to $2.05 per share, and sales growth
of at least 5 percent in 2012.
Separately, Dana said William Quigley, former CFO of rival
Visteon Corp will replace outgoing CFO Yost.
Quigley had quit Visteon in October 2011, a month before
the former parts affiliate of Ford Motor Co sold a
majority of its interiors business. The company was under
pressure from investors and directors to break up.
Shares of the company, which gained 31 percent of their
value in the last three months, were down 1 percent at $16.28 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.