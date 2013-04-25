BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share
April 25 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp's quarterly profit fell 45 percent due to lower North American sales of parts used in commercial vehicles and a slump in its off-highway business in Europe and Asia.
The net income available to common stockholders plunged to $34 million, or 19 cents per share, from $62 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.68 billion.
Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid