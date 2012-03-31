* Announcement expected on Monday - sources
* Temasek arm's stake in Danamon worth $3.2 billion
* Biggest DBS deal since it bought Hong Kong lender in 2001
By Saeed Azhar, Kevin Lim and Janeman Latul
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 31 Singapore's biggest
bank DBS has made the country's state investor Temasek
an offer for its $3.2 billion majority stake in Indonesia's Bank
Danamon, sources said on Friday, setting up
Indonesia's biggest bank takeover.
The acquisition would also be the first major deal by DBS
Group's Chief Executive Piyush Gupta, who took the helm of the
Singapore lender in late 2009. Over the last two years, he had
focused on turning around its existing businesses.
DBS's biggest-ever deal was its $5.8 billion purchase of
Hong Kong's Dao Heng Bank in 2001. DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest
lender, is 29 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek.
The company declined to comment.
"The Indonesian economy has been doing well. It's good to
have a bigger footprint," said Roger Tan, chief executive of
SIAS Research, the research arm of the Securities Investors'
Association of Singapore (SIAS).
"The question is how much additional value DBS can get and
the over-premium they will have to pay."
Gupta, a former Citigroup executive, is in Jakarta with a
small group of senior managers to thrash out the price and
financial conditions, one of the sources told Reuters.
"DBS bosses cancelled all internal meetings and have all
gone overseas," the source said. An announcement on the bid is
expected on Monday, source said.
DBS, which earns the bulk of its revenue from Singapore and
Hong Kong, currently has a small presence in Indonesia.
Temasek's 68 percent stake in the Indonesian lender is
valued at around $3.2 billion based on Danamon's last traded
price. Temasek's unit Fullerton said it has received an offer
for the stake, but did not identify the buyer. Danamon shares
have been suspended from March 30 to April 2.
The Danamon stake is Temasek's last remaining bank holdings
in Indonesia after the state investor and its joint venture
partner sold its controlling stake in another lender, Bank
Internasional Indonesia BII, in 2008 for $1.24
billion.
The sale is also a sign that Temasek is restructuring its
portfolio of financial services companies, which currently
account for 36 percent of its assets. Temasek managed about
$160 billion of assets as of March 2011.
Danamon said on Friday its biggest shareholder, controlled
by Temasek, received an offer from an unnamed investor to sell
the stake and asked for a share trading halt until April 2.
OBSTACLES AHEAD
It may not be a smooth deal.
Indonesia has said it could impose bank ownership limits,
including those on foreign investors that recently scuttled some
cross-border deals.
But the proposed purchase does raise questions about whether
the Indonesian central bank will really impose limits on
ownership which would have major repercussions for the domestic
banking industry.
Eight of Indonesia's top 11 banks by market value are either
controlled by foreign banks, business families, private equity
firms or wealth funds.
"DBS finally has the guts to do it but the question is how
high is the valuation for Danamon?" said Teguh Hartanto, a
senior banking analyst at PT Bahana Securities.
"The challenge for Danamon is harder over the coming years
as their cost of funding is expensive compared to other banks
and the central bank's rule on loan downpayments will also hurt
them as they got around 50 percent of annual profit from Adira
Finance."
Banking penetration is relatively low in Indonesia, the
world's fourth most-populous nation, and loan growth is running
at 20 percent a year.
Danamon chief executive Henry Ho told Reuters last year he
saw investors buying smaller lenders in Indonesia as they look
for long-term returns in a sector delivering 20 percent loan
growth.
"No one is going to marry off the daughter without getting a
dowry," Ho said in the rare interview.
(Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)