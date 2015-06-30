NEW YORK, June 30 Misty Copeland, a soloist with
American Ballet Theatre, will become its first African-American
female principal ballerina, the dance company, which is
celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, said on Tuesday.
Copeland, 32, joined American Ballet Theatre in 2001 and has
been a soloist with the prestigious dance company since 2007.
She was among several dancers given new roles at a meeting the
company held on Tuesday.
The Kansas City-born dancer follows in the footsteps of
Desmond Richardson, a black male dancer who was made principal
with the American Ballet Theatre in 1997.
Copeland is the author of a best-selling memoir, "Life in
Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina" and the subject of a documentary
film, "A Ballerina's Tale," that was shown at the Tribeca Film
Festival earlier this year. She has been a supporter of
diversity in ballet and has been open about her goal to be made
a principal dancer.
In her best-selling memoir, Copeland recounted her difficult
early life and her struggle to become a leading ballerina in a
world dominated by white dancers.
"It's weird for minorities," she wrote, "even just to buy
tickets to the ballet. We feel like it's not a part of our lives
and we're not a part of that world."
Copeland has also appeared on the cover of Time magazine
this year. Earlier this month she took on the lead role in the
American Ballet Theatre production of "Swan Lake."
