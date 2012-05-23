NEW YORK Green Bay Packers football star Donald Driver won the 14th season of 'Dancing With the Stars' on Tuesday, Cha Cha Cha-ing to victory on the strength of perfect scores from the show's judges and voting support from fans.

An ecstatic Driver, who danced with professional partner Peta Murgatroyd, was cited by the judges for his intensity and determination, and willingness to listen and learn from them during the course of the TV ballroom dance competition's season.

Driver triumphed over the other finalists, Telenovela star William Levy who placed third, and runner-up, classical music singer Katherine Jenkins, a season-long standout.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)